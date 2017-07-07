Humblesmith : Singer never had sex till he got to Lagos – Pulse Nigeria
|
YNaija
|
Humblesmith : Singer never had sex till he got to Lagos
Pulse Nigeria
The 'Osinachi' singer in a recent interview also revealed he has had romantic propositions from men. Published: 31 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Humblesmith in princely photo play. Humblesmith in princely photo. (Instagram) …
Lagos girls disvirgined me – Nigerian Singer, Humblesmith [VIDEO]
I was a virgin until I got to Lagos – Humblesmith
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!