Hurray!!!! Prices of food stuffs crash ( Find out the foods that crash )

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prices of food items have started coming down in Nasarawa State following the arrival of newly harvested farm produce. A survey conducted around Keffi markets of the state on Friday revealed that the prices of maize, groundnut and local rice had reduced, but that foreign rice was still expensive. A bag of maize is now …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

