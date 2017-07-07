Budget: Fashola Criticises Goje, Says Issues Raised Shouldn’t be Trivialized – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Budget: Fashola Criticises Goje, Says Issues Raised Shouldn't be Trivialized
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has criticised the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje, for his comments concerning complaints the minister made about the input of the …
Nigeria: Don't Trivialize Issues Raised On Budget 2017, Fashola Replies Goje
Senate asks Fashola to quit as minister ( Find out why )
BUDGET FIGHT: Learn to talk like a lawmaker, Fashola tells Sen Goje
