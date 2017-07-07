I never backed chieftaincy law review, says Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan land in Oyo State, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said the review of the city’s chieftaincy law, which is calculated to create mushroom royalties and cheap crowns in Ibadan land, does not enjoy his backing.

Apparently reacting to yesterday’s statement credited to the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, that the monarch was not forced to accept the chieftaincy review, the Olubadan said Balogun was not telling the truth about his position at the meeting recently held with Governor Abiola Ajimobi and other Ibadan high chiefs.

The monarch noted that Balogun never supported the review of the chieftaincy laws.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, I, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan land, do not back the city’s chieftaincy review. And I want the present generation and posterity to record me as having nothing to do with it.

“First, I can never support the review of the system that works. Secondly, I cannot support the review of the system that has produced me as Olubadan without rancour; doing so would be tantamount to an act of ingratitude to God Almighty and the people of Ibadan land.

“Besides, what right does Otun have to speak for the Olubadan-in-Council when the Chairman of the council has not directed him to do so?”

Oba Adetunji said all chiefs in Ibadan land subscribed to an oath to uphold the city’s customa and tradition before they were conferred with chieftaincy titles.

Yielding to pressure to make changes is like going against your oath and circumventing the route to the exalted throne, he said.

The Olubadan noted that there were neighbouring towns and communities whose monarchs joined their ancestors several years back but could not fill the stools due to succession disputes and dynastic struggles.

The monarch said he could not envisage Ibadan falling into such a trap, if the Olubadan succession was reversed.

He added that the tape in which he was reported as saying that he backed the reform was doctored, as he still maintained that he never supported the move.

The traditional ruler recalled that the question he is asked in the tape was whether he supported the expansion and development of Ibadan, to which he said: “Yes, as long as the governor also supported it.”

