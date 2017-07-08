Pages Navigation Menu

I sold ‘pure water’, tin tomato, others before making it – Nigerian producer, Masterkraft

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nigerian beat maker and producer, Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, popularly known as Masterkraft has revealed that he grew up in abject poverty. The beat maker who has worked with the likes of Banky W, Flavour, and Phyno revealed during a chat with Saturday Beats that he grew up in Ajegunle, Lagos doing menial jobs. The Nigerian…

