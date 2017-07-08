I was born to entertain people – Chigul – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
I was born to entertain people – Chigul
YNaija
Popular comedienne and actress, Chioma Omeruah popularly known as Chigul has said she discovered her passion for entertainment while mimicking people as a kid. In an interview with Punch, Chigul said she sees herself as a drug peddler who “peddles …
Emeka Omeruah's daughter, Chigul, hits town with Banana Island Ghost
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!