Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibrahim Magu : Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra – AppsforPCdaily

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AppsforPCdaily

Ibrahim Magu : Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra
AppsforPCdaily
"Indeed, of all the positions listed in subsection 2 of the Constitution, it is only in the appointments of ambassadors and high commissioners made by the President which require the confirmation of the Senate". NAIJ.com reported that the senator
Looters sponsoring Biafra agitation, restructuring – MaguNAIJ.COM
Metro Magu Names Sponsors of Biafra And Boko HaramNigerian Bulletin

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.