Ice Prince Celebrates Son, Jamal As He Graduates From Pre School (Photo)

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, who was recently shaded by Malaysian -Based Nigerian Big Boy, Hushpuppi, for wearing a fake Patek wristwatch, has taken to social media to celebrate his son as he graduates from Pre -School today, 7th of July. The ‘Oleku ’ crooner also shared lovely photo of his cute boy, as he …

The post Ice Prince Celebrates Son, Jamal As He Graduates From Pre School (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

