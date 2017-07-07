”Igbos Has No Land Mass To Accommodate Them & Their Businesses” – Prof. Abdulhameed Blasts Nnamdi Kanu For Telling Ndigbo To Return Back

Prof. Abdulhameed Ujo of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja has slammed the IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu for telling igbos in North and some part of Nigeria to return back, stating the igbos has no land mass to accommodate them & their busisness.

Professor Ujo still went ahead to remind the agitators that no Government official would sit and watch the mutilation of its country without putting on a fight.

Prof. stated that the call for fragmentation is an indirect call for another civil war, he added in reference that no country in the world has ever survived two civil wars successfully therefore they should take caution.

He added that there are various ways to seek for peace, not the way the IPOB is going about it by instigating people to destructiveness.

In His Words..‘‘I have a feeling that the idea of disintegration does not even arise, If they are thinking of disintegration, they should take some factors into considerations.

If we are to go into disintegration, we are going to have another civil war and there is no country that has ever survived second civil war,”

The professor went ahead to disclose that the agitation raised by the leader of the IPOB Nnamdi Kanu is not in favor of the Nigerians and the South East People.

According to the Professor he said the people from South East are highly industrious and have developed businesses all over the nation, and that they are very integrated in the country.

‘‘They have business structure all over Nigeria and somebody wanted to cause problem without considerations to the value of their investments outside the region.

‘‘Does he want all of them to go back to the South-East? The region has no enough land mass to accommodate them and their businesses.

‘‘The differences we have are likely because the country is not well integrated and I have always said that there is a need to reinvent the process of reintegration in Nigeria.

In conclusion he said;

‘‘We can unite as a country and become a very powerful nation in the global system,”

