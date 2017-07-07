Ijaw People Cannot Be Subjected To The Biafran Republic – IYC Leader

The newly inaugurated President of Ijaw Youth Council‎, Comrade Eric Omare has vowed that his leadership will actualize the struggle for “self determination” for the Ijaw people.

Omare made the vow in his inaugural speech shortly after he was inaugurated as the 7th IYC President on Friday in Warri.

Omare explained that the self determination means having a political space where the Ijaw people can have control of their resources and govern themselves.

“We do not want a situation as it is now where the Ijaw people are balkanized in six different states as minorities, except Bayelsa.

“In Ondo State, Ijaw people are minorities. Whereas we are the mainstay of that state.

“In Edo State, the Ijaw people are not just minorities but they are treated like third class citizens.

“In Delta, especially the main part where we are standing here, we are treated as second class citizens. We can vote but cannot be voted for.

“We cannot vote a house of assembly member. We cannot put a council member without begging. In Warri South, We cannot even produce a councilor.

“In Bayelsa, with even the enormous resources that we have, nothing to show for it. Similar problem exists in Akwa-Ibon and Rivers States. Therefore, what my leadership will be fighting for is a political structure that will bring all Ijaw people together.

“All Ijaw people must be in one political structure and have control of their resources”, he stated.

While noting that his leadership will engage other ethnic nationalities like the Igbos, middle belt and Hausas , Omare stated that the Ijaw people are not part of the Biafran territory.

According to him, “We have a self determination struggle that has been in existence even before Biafran people came up.

“Some of you are aware that our leader, Maj. Jackson Adaka Boro declared a 12day revolution before Ojukwu declared Biafran republic.

Therefore, the Ijaw people cannot be subjected to the Biafran republic.”

Omare appealed to Ijaw leaders and other Niger Delta leaders to support his administration in the struggle for self determination in the next three years.

