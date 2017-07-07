Ikeme: Chukwu tasks Rohr to watch Nigerian League for goalkeepers

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Chairman Christian Chukwu has asked Nigerians not to panic over the sudden sad news of number one goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme who was diagnosed with acute leukaemia yesterday.

The diagnosis, automatically rules Ikeme out of the impending World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon next month. Ikeme was also absent when the Bafana Bafana of South Africa shocked the Eagles 2-0 in a Nations Cup qualifier at home in Uyo.

Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr had expressed joy when he learnt that Ikeme was on his way to full recovery.

Chukwu reacting yesterday said that Rohr should settle down in Nigeria and watch the Nigerian Professional Football League where goalkeepers abound.

‘’It is indeed shocking and sad to hear about Ikeme’s predicament. I wish him speedy recovery’’.

Chukwu who is also a member of Technical Committee of the NFF said that goalkeeping should not be a problem to the Eagles. ‘’We’ve good goalkeepers in the League. The problem is that Rohr is always looking outside for a goalkeeper. He should be made to watch our League’’, Chukwu noted.

