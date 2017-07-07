Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ile-ife crisis: panel concludes investigation

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The panel of enquiry, set up by the Osun State government to determine the remote and immediate cause of the mayhem between Yoruba and Hausa community in the ancient town of Ile-ife had on Friday concluded its findings. The crisis, which broke out on March 8, is reported to have claimed about 46 lives and […]

Ile-ife crisis: panel concludes investigation

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.