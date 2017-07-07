Ile-ife crisis: panel concludes investigation

The panel of enquiry, set up by the Osun State government to determine the remote and immediate cause of the mayhem between Yoruba and Hausa community in the ancient town of Ile-ife had on Friday concluded its findings. The crisis, which broke out on March 8, is reported to have claimed about 46 lives and […]

Ile-ife crisis: panel concludes investigation

