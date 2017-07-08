Imo community cries to Okorocha over darkness, erosion, flood

By Chidi Nkwopara

The common refrain in government circle has always been that people should come and invest at home. That is how far the sing song can go because no serious efforts have been made to attract people to their homes.

A trip round most rural communities in Imo State, especially now that the rains have taken the centre stage, has shown that a number of variables, including good road network, potable water and public power supply, are completely missing.

This is the sordid plight of the people of Ibeoma Ekwe autonomous community in Isu local government area of Imo State.

Apparently irked by the realities facing the people, a group of young lads decided to come together under the umbrella union of the Movement for the Actualization of Democratic Dividends, MAODD, in Ibeoma Ekwe autonomous community.

Speaking after taking Vanguard on a tour of the erosion ravaged areas of the community, the leader of the group and an alumnus of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Mr. Patrick Mbanaso, lamented that they are being treated like orphans by the state government.

“We are crying bitterly because the government of Governor Rochas Okorocha, has completely abandoned our community and allowed erosion to destroy our roads, farmlands, as well as rendered many people homeless”, Mbanaso lamented.

Making particular reference to the road leading to Okwudor in Njaba local government area, MAODD leader said “it has become a source of burden to indigenes of Ibeoma Ekwe and Isu in general”.

While saying that the community, which he tagged “the highest palm oil in Isu local council area”, was being treated like an outcast in the scheme of things, Mbanaso also lamented that communication by road was getting extremely difficult with the birth of a new day.

“The poor nature of the road network has, especially now that the rain is here with us, has made movement of farm produce to other areas near impossible. This has sadly led to avoidable wastes”, Mr. Mbanaso lamented.

It was his considered opinion that “as agriculture is a necessary coefficient of economic growth, good road network and public power supply equally plays a prominent role in people’s welfare”.

Continuing, Mbanaso was not particularly happy that politicians only visit their community when scouting for people’s votes.

Speaking also, the group’s Vice President and an alumnus of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Mr. Chidera Nnah, complained that the community has been in total darkness since he was born 29 years ago.

“I honestly have a good laugh when I hear people talk about epileptic power seizures. Our community has not had electricity since its history”, Nnah recalled with grief.

