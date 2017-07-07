In Sudan : Ferroviario, Zesco benefit from football ban – Pulse Nigeria
Vanguard
In Sudan : Ferroviario, Zesco benefit from football ban
Pulse Nigeria
Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique and Zesco United of Zambia qualified for CAF club competition quarter-finals Friday after Sudan were banned from competing internationally. Published: 14:37 , Refreshed: 19:26; Pulse News Agency International by AFP.
