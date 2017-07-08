INEC vows to continue Dino Melaye’s recall process – Pulse Nigeria
|
Reports Afrique News
|
INEC vows to continue Dino Melaye's recall process
Pulse Nigeria
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the process of recalling Senator Dino Melaye will cost N1b. Published: 2 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Sen Dino Melaye play. Sen Dino Melaye. (Instagram) …
INEC to proceed with Sen Melaye's recall process
We Are Proceeding With Dino Melaye's Recall – INEC
My brother, uncles' names in the list to recall me – Dino Melaye
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!