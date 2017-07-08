Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC vows to continue Dino Melaye’s recall process – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Reports Afrique News

INEC vows to continue Dino Melaye's recall process
Pulse Nigeria
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the process of recalling Senator Dino Melaye will cost N1b. Published: 2 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Sen Dino Melaye play. Sen Dino Melaye. (Instagram) …
INEC to proceed with Sen Melaye's recall processRipples Nigeria
We Are Proceeding With Dino Melaye's Recall – INECSIGNAL (press release)
My brother, uncles' names in the list to recall me – Dino MelayeDaily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Bulletin –Reports Afrique News –YNaija –Fellow Press (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.