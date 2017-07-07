Inland port: Shippers Council gives 18 months commencement ultimatum – Vanguard
Vanguard
Inland port: Shippers Council gives 18 months commencement ultimatum
Vanguard
THE Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has given 18 months ultimatum to owners of Inland Container Depots, ICDs, across the country to commence work at their various sites or face sanctions, even as the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Hassan Bello, …
