‘Inspire US’ with FCMB Debut on TV Show ‘Activating Success’

A new inspirational segment ‘Inspire Us’, sponsored by FCMB, debuted last month on Love Idoko’s popular TV show ‘Activating Success’.

This new segment sponsored by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is aired on the ‘Activating Success’ show by Africa Independent Television (AIT) every Saturday between 3:30pm and 4:00pm. It will feature mind-blowing and inspiring words from exceptional individuals like Ali Baba, Omotola Jalade Ekiende, Desmond Elliot, Cobhams Asuquo, Ayo Makun, Managing Director of FCMB; Adam Nuru and many others.

According to motivational speaker, publisher and host, Activating Success, Love Idoko, “Inspire Us is a new segment of Activating Success and it is aimed at inspiring and motivating people, particularly young people to maximise their potential.

It features people from all facets of life; celebrities, pastors, politicians, actors, comedians, musicians, corporate executives and others. They will not only be sharing their success stories but also the challenges they have faced, their experiences, their mistakes and ultimately how they became the inspirational figures they are now.

On the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) sponsorship of the programme, she said, ‘’It is such a great opportunity; the fact that FCMB, being such a great organization, is sponsoring such educative and inspiring programme shows their interest to contribute to the society they are a part

of. It is indeed commendable.”

Inspire Us is a part of ‘Activating Success’, which has always been a 30-minute programme, which emphasises motivation as a major thrust, probes the different ‘successful’ public figures on how they made it to the top, the mistakes before they ‘made’ it and how many young people and the general public can succeed as well.

Love Idoko has been behind several events in Benue state and has gone on to establish herself as a leading event planner, publisher of the popular Motivation Magazine and as an entrepreneur.

This FCMB sponsored programme by Love Idoko, who is known for her passion for youth empowerment and development, will certainly impact many lives.

