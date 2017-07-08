Iraqi forces celebrate as Mosul offensive nears end – News24
|
News24
|
Iraqi forces celebrate as Mosul offensive nears end
News24
Mosul -Iraq will announce imminently a final victory in the nearly nine-month offensive to retake Mosul from jihadists, a US general said on Saturday, as celebrations broke out among police forces in the city. The defeat would be the biggest yet for …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
