Ivanka Trump Takes Her Father’s Seat at G20 Summit

First daughter of the United States, Ms. Ivanka Trump took over President Donald Trump’s seat at the working session on “Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health” on Saturday morning.

A photo posted to Twitter showed her sitting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, one seat down from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President’s daughter filling in at this AM’s #G20 – sitting next to Chinese President Xi (Photo/@LanaLukash) pic.twitter.com/kzl8eahobG — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) July 8, 2017

The US president had stepped away for a meeting with the Indonesian leader during the G20 meeting.

Ms Trump is an adviser to her father, but a leader’s absence is usually covered by high-ranking officials.

Mr Trump returned a short while later to retake his seat between the British prime minister and the Chinese president.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Ivanka Trump Takes Her Father’s Seat at G20 Summit appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

