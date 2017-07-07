Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki donates N2m to families of victims killed by Fulani herdsmen – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017


Obaseki donates N2m to families of victims killed by Fulani herdsmen
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has donated N2million to the families of four victims killed by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in the state. This was made known on Friday by Anthony Eboigbodin, the Head of Uhunmwode Local Government Council.
