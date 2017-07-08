JAP intervening to resolve polio non-compliance cases in Katsina State – Chairman

The Journalists Against Polio (JAP) have played vital role in resolving non-compliance cases during the ongoing round of Immunisation Plus Days (IPDs) in Katsina State, its Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Yamadi, has said.

Yamadi said on Saturday in Katsina while monitoring the conduct of the exercise that JAP members were posted to five high risk Local Government Areas of the state to assist in resolving non-compliance cases.

He listed the local governments to include: Katsina, Daura, Funtua, Jibia and Mani.

According to him, the group is working with the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, UNICEF, polio facilitators and immunisation officers in the effort to address cases of non-compliance.

The chairman expressed confidence that the state would record success at the end of the exercise.

“It is interesting to note that my members and all other stakeholders are exhibiting the spirit of team work.

“As at 12:20 p.m., most of the vaccinating teams have already covered about 100 houses with over 300 children vaccinated,’’ he said.

Some heads of households interviewed praised development partners for their consistent support to polio eradication and other child killer diseases in the state.

They, however, called on the stakeholders to encourage immunisation officers to use chalks for house-marking instead of charcoal.

