Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jay-Z : Rapper mentions Fela, Benin, Lagos on extended version of “4:44” album – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NewsOK.com

Jay-Z : Rapper mentions Fela, Benin, Lagos on extended version of "4:44" album
Pulse Nigeria
Less than a week after he released his 13th studio album "4:44," JAY-Z released three bonus tracks to the platinum-selling album. One of the tracks, 'We Family' which featured Hov and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy, he references Benin, Lagos, Fela and
Jay-Z gets personal and deep on new album '4:44'NewsOK.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.