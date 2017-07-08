Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAY-Z Says – ‘I Got Bloodlines From Benin, That Explains The Witchcraft’

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

JAY-Z via his collabo with Blue Ivy, his daughter, revealed he has bloodlines from Benin and the explains the “Voodoo”. Voodoo is a black religious cult practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US, combining elements of Roman Catholic ritual with traditional African magical and religious rites, and characterized by sorcery and spirit possession, Vivian Gist found out …

The post JAY-Z Says – ‘I Got Bloodlines From Benin, That Explains The Witchcraft’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.