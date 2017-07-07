Kabafest: A Feasting on Books and Arts in the City of Crocodiles – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
Kabafest: A Feasting on Books and Arts in the City of Crocodiles
The Olisa Blogazine
Attending the Kaduna Book and Arts Festival (KABAFEST) was a homecoming of sorts for me. Having spent much of my first two decades in this city that has a way of burrowing under one's skin and staying there forever, I entered Kaduna in much the same …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!