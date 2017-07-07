Pages Navigation Menu

Kabaka mourns Ssebaana Kizito

New Vision

Kabaka mourns Ssebaana Kizito
New Vision
The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has said the Kingdom will miss John Ssebana Kizito who he said promoted Sports in the Kingdom. In his written message delivered by the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, at Namirembe …
Parliament honours Ssebaana KizitoIndependent
Uganda: Nakivubo Road Renamed Ssebaana Kizito RoadAllAfrica.com
Kabaka Mutebi Hails Ssebaana KizitoUganda Radio Network

