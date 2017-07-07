Kabaka mourns Ssebaana Kizito – New Vision
New Vision
Kabaka mourns Ssebaana Kizito
New Vision
The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has said the Kingdom will miss John Ssebana Kizito who he said promoted Sports in the Kingdom. In his written message delivered by the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, at Namirembe …
