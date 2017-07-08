Katsina Clocks Polio-free 5th Year

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The Katsina State Primary Health Care Development Agency said yesterday that over three million doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) were deployed for the immunization of over two million eligible children across the state notwithstanding that the state has been polio-free in the past five years.

The Executive Director of the agency, Dr. Muawuyya Aliyu, who revealed this to newsmen in Katsina, said that the weeklong exercise which was official flagged off at Jibia on Friday was support was supported by development partners and other stakeholders to attain polio free society, added that in the past one year, only a single case of polio was recorded throughout the country.

Dr. Aiyu further explained that immunization against polio commenced in about 11 local government areas in the state two days before the general house to house immunization exercise covering all the 34 local government areas commenced yesterday.

He stressed the need for people to imbibe healthy habits and keep the environment clean in order to prevent the resurgence of polio in the state.

The SPHCDA boss, who also called on all to support the exercise as government and individuals were working hard to sustain the success recorded, advised people on the importance of regular hand washing to avoid contracting communicable diseases.

