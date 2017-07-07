Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers Utd crash out, Club Africain, FUS advance after CAF Cup drama – Vanguard

Vanguard

Rivers Utd crash out, Club Africain, FUS advance after CAF Cup drama
Vanguard
Club Africain of Tunisia and FUS Rabat of Morocco booked CAF Confederation Cup last-eight slots Saturday after a dramatic Group A climax. Africain triumphed 4-0 at home to Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda, the leaders going into the final …
