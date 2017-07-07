Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

KCee slams fresh human rights charges against Harrysong

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Five Star Music labelmates, Kingsley Okonkwo (KCee) and Harrison Okiri (Harrysong) are embroiled in a fresh legal tussle over allegations of human right abuses. This came on the heels of what appeared to be a peaceful resolution of the feud between the duo which was triggered by Harrysong’s exit from the label a few […]

KCee slams fresh human rights charges against Harrysong

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.