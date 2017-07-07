Kenya: Court Dismisses Dida Bid to Block Presidential Debates – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya: Court Dismisses Dida Bid to Block Presidential Debates
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by presidential candidate Abduba Dida seeking to have the presidential debates stopped if not all eight candidates are allowed on the same platform. Judge Joseph Mativo has dismissed his case …
Court dismisses Dida's bid to stop presidential debates
High court dismises bid to block Presidential Debate set for 10th and 24th July
Abduba Dida loses bid to stop presidential debates
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!