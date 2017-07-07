Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Kenya: Court Dismisses Dida Bid to Block Presidential Debates
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by presidential candidate Abduba Dida seeking to have the presidential debates stopped if not all eight candidates are allowed on the same platform. Judge Joseph Mativo has dismissed his case
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

