Kenya: President Grumbles Against Governors – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: President Grumbles Against Governors
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta has thrown an indirect jab at governors for fighting with the national government "all the time". At a rally in Bomet County, the President said most of the projects meant to benefit Kenyans were largely derailed by governors …
