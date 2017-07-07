Kidnappers want N1.4m for passengers of Port Harcourt-bound 14-seater bus

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A ransom of N1. 4 million is reportedly being demanded for passengers of a 14-seater commercial bus allegedly hijacked by a gang of hoodlums between Uwhwru and Patani axis of the East-West Road of Delta State.

The incident, which had been kept secret from the public, was said to have occurred last Monday morning with the hoodlums making a ransom demand of N100,000 per person.

Giving details of the incident yesterday, a security source at the Ughelli Police Area Command, disclosed that the bus belongs to a popular transport company with terminal offices in Ughelli and Warri.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “From the information made available to us, the hoodlums cornered the bus and its occupants at a section of the East-West Road between Uwheru and Patani communities and took them to an unknown destination.

“Though the hoodlums are in contact with the bus company and have reduced the ransom for the release of the driver and the passengers to N100,000, we and other sister security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums and will do everything to ensure that the victims are released unhurt.”

Efforts to speak with the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, were fruitless at press time.

