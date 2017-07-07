Knysna: More fires break-out! – iAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Knysna: More fires break-out!

Knysna: More fires break-out!
Firefighters are continuing to battle fresh blazes that broke out in Knysna and Plettenberg Bay. These fires come barely a month after deadly wildfires tore through the region. Seven people lost their lives in these blazes and hundreds of homes were
