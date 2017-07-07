Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi: APGA to sue Bello over refusal to conduct council elections – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017


Kogi: APGA to sue Bello over refusal to conduct council elections
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Kogi chapter, on Friday threatened to drag Kogi Government to court over alleged refusal to conduct elections into the 21 local governments in the state. Muhammed Lawal, state Chairman of the party, who …

