Krzysztof Krauze’s Rwanda Genocide Film Premiers Three Years After His Death – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Krzysztof Krauze's Rwanda Genocide Film Premiers Three Years After His Death
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Polish film director Joanna Kos-Krauze showed her film 'Birds are singing in Kigali' at the 52nd International film festival in the western Bohemian spa of Karlovy Vary. Kos-Krauze started working on the Rwandan genocide drama together with her husband …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!