Kweku Baako admits he loathes Jerry John Rawlings – YEN.COM.GH
|
YEN.COM.GH
|
Kweku Baako admits he loathes Jerry John Rawlings
YEN.COM.GH
One of Ghana's famous journalists, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, who is the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has opened up about his dislike for the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings. Kweku Baako admits he …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!