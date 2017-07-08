Lagos: 40ft container Laden falls on Volkswagen, kills five persons

At least five people died in an accident at Ojota bus stop, Lagos, Saturday morning. According to reports from the PREMIUM TIMES , the accident involved a truck with registration number AKD 663 KF and a Volkswagen commercial bus (Danfo) with registration number FST 944 XR. Tragedy struck when the truck conveying 40ft container Laden …

The post Lagos: 40ft container Laden falls on Volkswagen, kills five persons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

