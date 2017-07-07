Lagos big girl breaks up with boyfriend who has two cars, but asked her to use BRT

Reaching out to relationship expert Joro Olumofin on why his girlfriend broke up with him, a Lagos Big Boy who shared screenshots of the last chat he had with his estranged girlfriend, alleged that the lady broke up with him because he asked her to use BRT. The heartbroken boyfriend went ahead to list things …

The post Lagos big girl breaks up with boyfriend who has two cars, but asked her to use BRT appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

