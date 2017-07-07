Lagos State awarded as the best Performing Hajj state

The National Hajj Commission has given seven awards to Lagos State Government on Friday for being the best performing state in the federation at the 2016 Hajj in Mecca. The award was given by Alhaji Fuad Adeyemi, South-West Commissioner in the commission, presented the awards to Gov. Akinwumi Ambode at the State House in Ikeja. …

