Lanre Nzeribe, Nnenna Anozia launch ‘Escape’ magazine – Vanguard
|
Lanre Nzeribe, Nnenna Anozia launch 'Escape' magazine
Vanguard
Purple Moments Limited has officially launched the Escape Fashion and Lifestyle Magazine, Africa's first dual bi-monthly magazine. The magazine which is published by Lanre Nzeribe, erstwhile lover of Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, has a …
