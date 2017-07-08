Lara Rawa of Eventi Cocktails Emerges Nigeria’s First Global Attaché – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Lara Rawa of Eventi Cocktails Emerges Nigeria's First Global Attaché
THISDAY Newspapers
The CEO of Eventi Cocktails has emerged as Nigeria's first Global Attaché at the Tales Global Attaché Programme. This is an initiative to promote diversity and expose Tales' audience to some of the overlooked cocktail community around the globe. Her …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!