LASG appeals to residents in flood-prone areas to relocate

The Lagos State Government has appealed to residents of Lagos living in flood-prone areas to relocate in the aftermath of incessant heavy rainfall within the metropolis in order to avert loss of lives and properties. Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Samuel Adejare, in a statement also warned all residents in the State of the consequences …

The post LASG appeals to residents in flood-prone areas to relocate appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

