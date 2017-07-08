Lekki, Victoria Island, VGC flooded with Rainwater | Watch

Residents of Lekki, Victoria Island and VGC woke up on Saturday morning to find their streets and for some, homes, flooded with rain water. Social networks have been buzzing all day with photos and videos of different parts of the area flooded. Cars swim past roads, people wade around their homes, as they try to […]

The post Lekki, Victoria Island, VGC flooded with Rainwater | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

