‘Let Presidency dialogue with NASS for the interest of the nation’

The Chief Imam of Nupe road Central Mosque, Kaduna, Malam Muhammad Nafi’u, on Friday urged the Presidency and the National Assembly to resolve their differences through dialogue in the interest of the nation.

“The issue of ‘we will not do this and that until that is done’ does not speak well of good governance; let them dialogue and put a human face in addressing their disagreements.

“Governance is a collective responsibility, so they have to dialogue for the country to move forward.

“Having differences is normal in democratic setting, so dialogue remain the best option.

“All this blame game have to stop in the interest of the Nigerian masses,” Nafi’u said in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna.

The Imam also advised the two parties to approach the courts for a clear interpretation of any area of disagreement with regards to any provision of the Constitution.

He noted that the doctrine of Separation of Power has been well spelled out in the Constitution, as such both sides have to respect that principle to “end this uproar”.

Nafi’u reminded the legislators and the presidency that their positions were based on trust and they must each account for their actions before God.

“So they must fear Allah, because they must give account before Allah of the responsibilities entrusted in them as leaders,” he said.

Nafi’u said the current administration should be given full support in its fight against corruption and economic recovery.

The Imam urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari currently receiving treatment in a London hospital.

