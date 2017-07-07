D’Prince – Guys feat. Don Jazzy (Prod. by Don Jazzy & Mofe (Prod. by Altims) – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
D'Prince – Guys feat. Don Jazzy (Prod. by Don Jazzy & Mofe (Prod. by Altims)
Daily Post Nigeria
Apparently D'Prince is coming back smoking hot as he follows up his comeback song “So Nice” which featured Wizkid, with 2 other bangers. The title of the second one is “Guys” which featured his older brother and label boss Don Jazzy who also doubles as …
Here is new music from D'Prince – 'So nice' ft Wizkid
Listen To D'Prince's Three New Tracks – Featuring Don Jazzy And Wizkid
MUSIC: D'Prince – Guys Ft. Don Jazzy | Mofe (Prod. Altims)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!