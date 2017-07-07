D’Prince – Guys feat. Don Jazzy (Prod. by Don Jazzy & Mofe (Prod. by Altims) – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

D'Prince – Guys feat. Don Jazzy (Prod. by Don Jazzy & Mofe (Prod. by Altims)
Apparently D'Prince is coming back smoking hot as he follows up his comeback song “So Nice” which featured Wizkid, with 2 other bangers. The title of the second one is “Guys” which featured his older brother and label boss Don Jazzy who also doubles as …
