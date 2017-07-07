‘Low Production, Manufacturing, Bane Of Nigeria’s Economic Growth’ – The Tide
|
'Low Production, Manufacturing, Bane Of Nigeria's Economic Growth'
The Tide
Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, has blamed the slow growth of Nigeria's economy on weak production and manufacturing sector. Udoma told members of a civil society group, The Situation Room, in Abuja, that economic …
