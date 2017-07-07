Pages Navigation Menu

Magu must go – Senate fires back at Osinbajo

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Affairs, Sabi Abdullahi says Senate’s rejection of nomination of Mr Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stands. Abdullahi was reacting to the position of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Magu would remain as EFCC chairman under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. He said, “the Senate has […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

