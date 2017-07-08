Magu: Presidency undermining Senate – Ex-Attorney-General, Igwenyi

A former Attorney-General of Ebonyi, Benjamin Igwenyi, says the Presidency is undermining the principle of checks and balances by insisting that Ibrahim Magu must be the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Mr. Igwenyi, a constitutional lawyer, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in […]

Magu: Presidency undermining Senate – Ex-Attorney-General, Igwenyi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

