Magu stays as EFCC boss – Osinbajo

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that as long as he remained in office, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, would continue to remain as the commission’s boss. The statement came 48 hours after the Senate asked the acting president to remove the EFCC boss. Represented by the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

