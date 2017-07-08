Maitama Sule wanted the growth of Nigeria – Jonathan visits late leader’s family – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Maitama Sule wanted the growth of Nigeria – Jonathan visits late leader's family
NAIJ.COM
… – He said this in Kano on Saturday, July 8, when he paid a condolence visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano. Goodluck Jonathan spoke glowingly of late former minister and permanent representative to the United Nations, …
Maitama Sule : Dogara Leads Condolence Visit to Kano
Kano names varsity after Maitama Sule
Amachree commiserates with Kano people
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!