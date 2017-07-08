Pages Navigation Menu

Major Road Destroyed After Heavy Rainfall Causing Erosion in Anambra State

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

This is what a major road in Anambra state looks like after a heavy rainfall caused an erosion two days ago.

As shared by a Facebook user, the road which used to be the only link between Nibo area and Aguata is currently in a deplorable state. Houses are on the verge of being lost to the environmental hazard.

